EPPJ outlasts Lady Bulldogs

CREIGHTON — Elgin Public-Pope John claimed their sixth victory of the season last week, defeating the Creighton girls team 53 to 42.

Playing Monday night, Dec. 20, the Wolfpack wore down the Bulldogs in the second half to claim the victory heading into the Christmas break.

“Defense makes our offense go,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the game. “I stressed, in the third quarter, to keep up with the tempo knowing they (Creighton) were going to get tired. Our girls kept battling and the defense was good in the fourth quarter which turned into a lot of points for us.”

A tight game, the Wolfpack led 37 to 36 entering the fourth quarter. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.