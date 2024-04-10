EPPJ opens golf season at AAC

NELIGH — Weather conditions were sunny and cool Thursday afternoon for the Wolfpack as they hosted a triangular to kick off their golf season.

At the Antelope Country Club, they were joined on the course by Summerland and Chambers/Wheeler Central, both schools seeing their first action of the season also..

With just three golfers competing at the varsity level, EPPJ did not factor in the team scoring. Summerland won the triangular with a score of 200, CWC came in at 216.

For the Wolfpack, sophomore Karson Kallhoff had the best nine-hole score, finishing with a 45. Junior Kellan Hoefer carded a 47 while senior Jack Barlow came in with a 67.

Wolfpack JV scores were Aiden Klein 76 followed by Gavin Kallhoff 77 and Creighton Harkins 80.

Then, on Monday, the Wolfpack hosted another triangular at AAC, squaring off against CWC and Elkhorn Valley.

The weather wasn’t as ideal as it was Thursday, but the Wolfpack put up some impressive nine-hole scores.

Kellan Hoefer and Karson Kallhoff tied for low score with 43s. Senior Gage Thiessen competing in his first Wolfpack tournament shot 58. Other varsity scores were Michael Selting and Jack Barlow each carding 66s.

The varsity posted a team score of 210 to finish third in the team race.

CWC, led by William Jesse who shot a 39, finished with a team score of 198. Elkhorn Valley shot a 196, led by Max Schaffer with a 41.

The Wolfpack JVs finished with a 291 team score. Gavin Kallhoff carded a 66 followed by Aiden Klein 68, Dannyka Smidy 74 and Creighton Harkins 83.

Next up is the Summerland Invite today.