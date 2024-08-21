EPPJ netters urged to ‘trust the climb’

ELGIN — Three simple words “Trust The Climb” may shape the course of the 2024/25 volleyball season for Elgin Public-Pope John.

Those words are to help guide the team as they jump up one class and face new foes in an effort to go to State in back-to-back years.

“We obviously want to get to the top, but we know we’re rebuilding,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said. “It’s trusting that we’re not going to be at the level we were at the end of last year. We got to trust that climb, trust that we’re going to get better each game so by postseason we’re hopefully at the top.

Head Coach Jordynn Luettel enters her second season at the helm of the Wolfpack with a roster full of upper classmen and long on experience.

Last season saw the Wolfpack playing in Lincoln in November. The team posted a 28-5 record culminating in a four-set victory over Guardian Angels CC in the consolation finals.

The experience the team gained, in the heat of battle against the state’s best, gives this year’s team an opportunity to be the best-ever for EPPJ if they close out the state tournament the way many believe they can.

“They’re (the team) more hungry,” Luettel said last week. “Even more hungry than when I saw them last year. We want to be back down in Lincoln. Their eyes are set on the championship.”

As practice builds up to Thursday night’s jamboree against Stanton and the start of the regular season one week later at Lutheran High Northeast, the strength of the team may be the front row. Chloe Henn returns for her senior season as the team’s leading hitter. Last year, Henn recorded 330 kills as opponents found her hard to stop. “She’s really been getting up and getting the ball down this summer, so it’s been exciting,” Luettel said about Henn.”She’s getting smarter with her attacks hitting the spot.”

Equally effective was senior Sara Bode who posted 208 kills last year. Sara was one of the team’s main ‘go-to’ hitters last season.

Juniors Camry Kittelson and Kayton Zwingman and sophomore Braelyn Martinsen will be trustworthy options as the Wolfpack will run a 6-2 attack. Natalie Burenheide’s height will be a big asset at the net when called upon.

The success of the team may well rest with the setters as record setter Baylee Busteed completed her career last season. In her final campaign, Busteed had 903 of the team’s 1,043 set assists. Stepping up to fill the position are six-rotation player Kittelson, senior Kaitey Schumacher and sophomore Elizabeth Moser.

Libero Kate Furstenau, one of the best in the area, is back for her final year. Furstenau led the team in digs last season with 543 and 489 in serve receive. “She is one of the best defenders I’ve coached, and I’ve coached a lot of girls. She reads the ball really well, she anticipates and beats it (the ball). She has all the tools,” Luettel said.

Serving specialist Callie Heithoff leads a group of talented reserves looking to make their mark. They include Brooke Kinney and Mady Kurpgeweit.

As good as the Wolfpack can be, they face a challenge not of their own making. After years playing Class D1, EPPJ has been bumped up to Class C2. This year the NSAA has divided up Class C2 into four districts. The Wolfpack are in District #2, arguably the toughest in the state. Also in the district are Crofton, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Summerland and Elkhorn Valley. The Wolfpack, year in and year out, play a very tough schedule to prepare them for a successful run in the postseason. The Wolfpack will play six matches on the road before playing their home opener on September 12 against Boyd County. New this year as an assistant coach is Jill McNally to work alongside Sandy Henn. McNally replaces Assistant Coach Kim Zwingman