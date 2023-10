Twice trailing by one set in the match, EPPJ won a five-set thriller over Summerland Monday night in the opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament. It was pure jubilation for the players on the court, the bench and Wolfpack fans in the stands. By virtue of the victory, EPPJ is guaranteed to play Friday at Bartlett. A tournament wrapup will be in next week’s paper.