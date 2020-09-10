EPPJ netters fall to Renegades

CHAMBERS — The CWC Renegades, right now, appear to have the Wolfpack’s number.

For the fourth consecutive match between the two schools dating back to last year, the Renegades bested EPPJ in straight sets 25-14, 25-12 and 25-19.

Morgan Ramsey used all of her 6’ frame to help teammate Tessa Metschke dominate the net while Michelle Koenig strong serving hurt the Wolfpack repeatedly. A senior-laden team, CWC’s talent in both the front and back row was evident to all who watched the game played at Chambers. To get the full play by play action turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.