EPPJ knocks out Warriors 61 to 18

ELGIN — On a night when the Wolfpack could have crushed their opponent, they instead showed compassion.

Wolfpack starters played sparingly after the first quarter as the EPPJ girls defeated Fullerton 61 to 18.

For one quarter, the Wolfpack showed their fans just how dominant they can be when everything is clicking on the court.

EPPJ scored the first 22 points in the game as Braelyn Martinsen & Co. repeatedly found the basket on offense. Martinsen had 12 points in the run. And, perhaps more telling for just how dominant EPPJ was, five field goals came off steals.

Later in the quarter, Jael Lammers had back to back baskets before Gemma Miller closed out the quarter with a bucket.

From there on, Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s team ‘took the foot off the gas’ as they had just 13 points to close out the first half, getting points from reserves Gentry Zwingman and Kierstyn Eisenhauer as well as from the starters. The lead grew, in part, because Fullerton was held scoreless in the quarter.

In the second half, EPPJ outscored Fullerton 18 to 14 to close out the victory. At one point in the second half, EPPJ led Fullerton by 46 points.

