EPPJ knock off undefeated CWC to advance to finals

SPENCER — An eight-point run late in the fourth quarter lifted Elgin Public-Pope John to a 50 to 47 victory over undefeated Chambers/Wheeler Central in the semi-final round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament.

With the Renegades up 43 to 41 with 2:46 left in the game, freshman Ashlynne Charf scored four points and Kirsten Krebs along with Allyson Selting, each added two to give the Wolfpack a 49 to 41 lead. The eight to two run by the Wolfpack gave them a 49 to 43 lead with under 30 seconds left to play.

After a basket by 6’1” Morgan Ramsey cut the score to 49 to 45, EPPJ freshman Keyera Eisenhauer was fouled and sank one of two free throws for a 50 to 45 lead. Ramsey added a late basket to cut the Wolfpack’s final margin of victory to three points.