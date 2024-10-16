EPPJ keeps rolling with sweep of St. Mary’s, AC

HUMPHREY — The Wolfpack volleyball team has waged some heated battles on the volleyball court in recent years against O’Neill St. Mary’s and Humphrey St. Francis.

Such wasn’t the case this year as, on Tuesday night, EPPJ won four of five sets played at Humphrey, defeating St. Mary’s and the newly-named Archangels Catholic.

EPPJ 2, St. Mary’s 1

Wolfpack…………………..25 18 25

Cardinals…………………..9 25 21

ELGIN — Niobrara-Verdigre had no answer for the Wolfpack’s attack Monday night, plain and simple.

The Wolfpack were successful on 65 percent of their attacks as they rolled to a 25-14, 25-6 and 25-12 victory over the Cougars.

EPPJ 3, Niobrara-Verdigre 0

Wolfpack…………………..25 25 25

Cougars…………………….14 6 12