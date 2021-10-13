EPPJ JV”S defeat CWC

The Elgin JV volleyball team swept a match against Chambers/Wheeler Central, winning 25-11 and 25-13 on Oct. 4.

EPPJ overcame nine missed serves to defeat the Renegades.

Sara Bode and Chloe Henn each had six kills at the net followed by Ellie Ruterbories three, and one apiece from Kate Furstenau, Kaitey Schumacher, Abriel VonBonn and Callie Heithoff.

Heithoff led the team in set assists with eight, one more than Kaitey Schumacher.

The team had nine ace serves, led by Ruterbories with four and Sara Bode with three.

Furstenau led in digs (13) and serve receive (eight).

Henn had three solo blocks, Bode had one.