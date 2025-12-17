EPPJ hold off Vikings to boost record to 5-0

ELGIN — The Vikings just wouldn’t go away so the Wolfpack made them pay in the fourth quarter.

Leading 41 to 38 to start the fourth quarter, junior Michael Selting drained two big treys down the stretch to secure the team’s fifth victory of the season.

Coach Matt Euse said they have been working in practice to get Selting more involved in the offense and it showed. Both of his field goals were treys and he made four of eight free throws to finish with 10 points.

Two other EPPJ players scored in double figures. Max Henn scored 17 points and senior teammate Karson Kallhoff made three treys to finish with 10 points.

Euse said the team continues to improve at both ends of the court.

EPPJ 52, Wausa 44

Vikings………….18 12 8 6 — 44

Wolfpack……….10 25 6 11 — 52

Wolfpack — Michael Selting 2-5 4-8 10, Joseph McNally 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Kallhoff 3-8 1-2 10, Evin Pelster 1-3 0-0 2, Jarek Erickson 3-12 2-4 8, Max Henn 5-8 6-11 17, Jayvin Erickson 1-3 2-2 5. Team totals: 17-42 11-19 52. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 7-20 (Kallhoff 3, Selting 2, Henn 1, Jv. Erickson 1). Wausa team totals: 17-48 3-4 44. Three-point shots — Vikings 7-29.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 29 (Henn 12, Ja. Erickson 9), Vikings 24. Assists — Wolfpack 12 (Kallhoff 5), Vikings NA. Steals — Wolfpack 3 (Henn 2), Vikings NA. Turnovers — Wolfpack 7, Vikings 9.