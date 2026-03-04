EPPJ heads to State!

ELGIN — The dream became a reality Saturday afternoon.

For the Wolfpack, all season long they have eyed returning to the Boys State Basketball Tournament. On Saturday, the dream came true as Elgin Public-Pope John destroyed Potter-Dix 77 to 54 in the D2-1 District Final.

The Coyotes drove five hours to play a game which was essentially over at halftime. Leading 37 to 26 to start the third quarter, the Wolfpack outscored their opponent 40 to 28 to secure the #1 seed at the state tournament next week. Their first game will be March 11.

The Coyotes put up a fight in the first half as they used the three-point shot to stay close early, trailing by just two, 16 to 14 after one quarter.

With point guard Karson Kallhoff finding the open man, EPPJ pulled away with a 21-point second quarter. After freshman Jayvin Erickson drilled a trey, starters Jarek Erickson and Max Henn scored nine of the team’s final 11 points of the half.

“They were six for 10 (from three point range) going into halftime,” Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse said. “They had some guys hit some shots. I told our guys they didn’t drive five and a half hours to get here and just lay down. We knew they were gonna play hard.”

Then, in the second half, the Wolfpack repeatedly beat the Coyotes down the court to set up easy baskets. “It took them (the players) a while to realize coach wants us to run,” Euse said about play in the second half and we just wore them down.”

Kallhoff had five points, Henn and Ja. Erickson each had four spread out over the first three minutes of the third quarter as the lead grew to 16 points. The trio took turns attacking the basket as the lead grew to 63 to 40 with one quarter left to play.

With the game well in hand, Coach Euse cleared the bench midway through the fourth quarter as all who suited up got to play.

Ja. Erickson led EPPJ with 28 points, Henn added 20 and Kallhoff scored 19. Ja. Erickson finished with a double-double as he pulled down 11 rebounds. Kallhoff had a team-high eight assists.

With the victory, EPPJ’s record improved to 24-3. Potter-Dix ended the season 14-12.