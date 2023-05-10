EPPJ golfers finish 2nd at Highway 20 Invite

Two strokes is all that separated the top two golf teams Monday at the Highway 20 Boys Golf Tournament.

Stuart claimed the team championship, shooting a 356. Finishing second were the Wolfpack. EPPJ golfers turned in a team score of 358.

Leading the way was senior Paiton Hoefer who topped the field with an 18-hole score of 75. Finishing one stroke behind was Schuyler Muslin with a 76.

Hoefer was one of two EPPJ golfers who medaled at the tournament. Senior Austin Good finished 10th with a score of 88.

Three other Wolfpack golfers competed for the varsity. Linus Borer shot a 96, Ethan Hinkle came in with a 99 as did Kellan Hoefer.

Competing as a member of the junior varsity, senior Cale Kinney finished with a 98.

Other team scores were Neligh-Oakdale 360, Niobrara-Verdigre 373, Valentine 382, North Central 388, Boyd County 389, Anselmo-Merna 392, Ainsworth 401, Summerland 403 and O’Neill 438.