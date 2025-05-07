EPPJ golfers competed Saturday at Atkinson

ATKINSON — Elgin Public-Pope John was one of 12 teams competing Saturday at the West Holt Golf Invite.

Some of the best golfers in this part of the state were on the links Saturday, competing in the best conditions so far this spring.

With a faint breeze and warm sunshine, golfers found the course in top condition for the 18-hole tournament.

On this day the Wolfpack were led by senior Kellan Hoefer. He went out in 46 and came in with a 41 to finish with an 87. He finished 20th in the individual standings.

Teammate Karson Kallhoff was just one stroke behind Hoefer. He went out in 43 and came back in with a 45 for a score of 88.

Michael Selting finished with a (51-54) 105 followed by Landyn Veik (60-57) 117 and Gavin Kallhoff (65-64) 129.

Teegan Burns of Creighton won medalist honors in a playoff over Kelan Fischer of North Central. Each shot a 74.

In the team standings, Creighton won with a score of 312, 15 strokes better than second place O’Neill.

Other team scores were North Centyral 338, Summerland 343, West Holt 345, Neligh-Oakdale 360, West Holt JV 361, Stuart 377, Ainsworth 382, Niobrara-Verdigre 390, EPPJ 397 and Boyd County 404.