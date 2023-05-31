EPPJ golf team places 11th at State

NORTH PLATTE — The NSAA Class D State Golf Tournament concluded last Wednesday (today) at Lake Mahoney Golf Course.

Pender claimed the team championship with a two-day score of 641, 11 strokes better than second place Overton (652). Loomis finished third at 677.

Elgin Public-Pope John finished 11th out of 15 teams with a two-day score of (355-365) 720. For the Wolfpack, Paiton Hoefer shot an 81 in the second round to finish with a two-day score of 170. Other Wolfpack scores were:

Austin Good 89 (two day score of 173)

Linus Borer 102 (185)

Kellan Hoefer 93 (192)

Ethan Hinkle 117 (226)

Medalist for the tournament was Gage Burns of Creighton. He finished with a two-day score of 151 (+7).

Head Coach Trent Ostransky had these observations at the conclusion of the season.

“I’m really proud of these boys,” he said. “We preached all week to take it in and to enjoy the moment. We talked about limiting penalty strokes, three putts, and maintaining a positive attitude will be a big advantage for us. For Paiton, Austin, Linus, and Ethan this would be the last time they played high school golf. I’m happy for them that they were able to finish their careers walking off the last green at the state golf tournament. It was a nice going out party.”

