EPPJ golf team headed to State!

BURWELL — The Wolfpack varsity golf team, all season long one of the best in this part of the state, will be taking to the road next week. Competing Tuesday in District #3 competition at Calamus, EPPJ finished second as a team thus qualifying for the Class D State Golf Tournament to be played at North Platte next week.

Neligh-Oakdale won the team competition with a 348, EPPJ finished second with a 365 and host school Burwell earned the final team spot with a 371.

Coached by Trent Ostransky and Andrew Childers, the Wolfpack competed in near perfect weather.

Senior Paiton Hoefer led the effort, finishing sixth with an 18-hole score of 83, Linus Borer shot an 86 and Austin Good posted an 89. Rounding out the team scores were Kellan Hoefer at 107 and Ethan Hinkle shot 111. Medalist at the tournament was Creighton’s Gage Burns with a 75.