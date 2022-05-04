EPPJ girls win title at Creighton Invite; Boys finish second

CREIGHTON — Cream always rises to the top. And so do great athletes.

Competing last week, the Wolfpack girls won their division and the boys placed second at the Creighton Invite.

EPPJ Track Coach Sandi Henn said the team turned in some of their best performances of the season.

Standing out among Wolfpack athletes, she said, was sophomore Blake Henn who placed first in the shot put and ran a good split in his leg of the 3200 meter relay. In the shot put, Henn won with a toss of 41’10.5”. In the 3200 meter relay, Henn helped the Wolfpack claim the second place medal as they finished the race in 9:27.9.