EPPJ girls win Madison Holiday Tournament

MADISON — School officials here may wish to rename their holiday tournament. For the seventh consecutive year, Elgin Public/Pope John claimed the championship trophy at the Madison Holiday Tournament, defeating the host school 55 to 29.

On Saturday, Coach Randy Eisenhauer followed the same script as in past years and it worked to perfection. Pressure defense and an attacking offense meant another championship trophy for the trophy case.

“I wanted to come out and put a lot of pressure on them right away,” Eisenhauer said. “I thought our girls did really well, executing both presses for us and getting out to that lead..”

EPPJ scored the first 11 points of the game before Madison’s Janaya Parks got on the scoreboard with a trey. Then, over the final five minutes of the first quarter, EPPJ went on an 11 to three run. Over that span, Braelyn Martinsen had five points while Kayton Zwingman and Kate Furstenau each had two points.

Seven Wolfpack players scored in the second quarter as EPPJ expanded their lead to 36 to 11 at halftime. Seeing that many players able to score is something Coach Eisenhauer is particularly proud of this season.

“I could have a different leading scorer out of all my starters (in any game),” he said. “All five of them can shoot for us.”

