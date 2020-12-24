EPPJ girls roll past Lady Falcons

ELGIN — Playing their style of basketball, Elgin Public-Pope John girls crushed Elkhorn Valley 62 to 44 Tuesday night (Dec. 15).

Freshman Ashlynne Charf scored 18 points and teammate Kirsten Krebs added 12 to help the Wolfpack easily claim another victory, this time at the EPS gym.

Playing there for the first time this season, EPPJ took a 32 to 18 lead at halftime and never looked back.

With Charf dominating the area around the basket, that freed up the Wolfpack’s outside gunners for open treys.

EPPJ had four in the game, one each from Skyler Meis, Kaylee Ramold, Ally Selting and Keyera Eisenhauer.

In the third quarter, Eisenhauer’s trey gave EPPJ a 49 to 25 lead, their largest lead of the game.

Senior Theanna Dunn got the Wolfpack’s last basket of the game