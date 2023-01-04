EPPJ girls cruise to Madison Tourney title

MADISON — Great defense turned into points at the other end of the court Friday as Elgin Public-Pope John defeated the Riverside girls 50 to 10.

The victory gave the Wolfpack the championship trophy for the holiday tournament, icing on the cake for the first month of the season.

“We’re where we want to be at right now,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the victory. The goal for the team was to end December with no more than one loss and that’s where they are with a 9-1 mark.

No basketball game is easy, especially between teams who know each other. Having defeated the Chargers to start the season, EPPJ figured to get a stronger test this time around.

It didn’t happen.

The Wolfpack's pressure defense forced the Chargers into numerous turnovers to start the game and EPPJ capitalized, building a 20 to 0 lead. Sparking the quick start was Keyera Eisenhauer with eight points, Ashlynne Charf had five.