EPPJ Girls basketball shaped by numbers

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Members of the Wolfpack girls basketball team this season are (l-r): Laia Domingo, Maddie Kolm, Skyler Meis, Taylynne Charf and Seli Tadesse. Back row: Elise Ruterbories, Kayton Zwingman, Kate Furstenau, Ashlynne Charf, Sara Bode, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brenna Martinsen and Callie Heithoff. Not pictured: Player/manager Kyndall Busteed.

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ELGIN — Basketball is a game of numbers. Score the most points and you win every time.

For Wolfpack girls basketball coach Randy Eisenhauer, ready to embark on his 20th season, numbers will shape the season in a number of ways.

For starters, there are just 14 players practicing heading into the start of the season this week.

As with any high school team, leadership comes from the upper classmen. The Wolfpack have five seniors (two are foreign exchange students).