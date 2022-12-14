EPPJ gals top Neligh-Oakdale 63 to nine

ELGIN — A slow start led to a fantastic finish as EPPJ defeated Neligh-Oakdale 63 to 9 in girls basketball action last week.

It took nearly three minutes for the Wolfpack to score their first basket.

Then, for the rest of the half the points came in bunches as the Wolfpack outscored the Warriors 43 to six after two quarters.

At one point in the game, the Wolfpack scored 23 unanswered points.

Their largest lead in the game came on a basket by Ellie Ruterbories, making the score 59 to 6 early in the fourth quarter. For the complete story. turn to this weeks Elgin Review.