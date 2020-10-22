EPPJ Freshman/C Team wins volleyball Tournament

Elgin Public-Pope John won the C/Freshmen 4-Team Tournament played in Neligh on Saturday, Oct. 17. In addition to EPPJ, other schools competing were Boone Central/Newman Grove, Neligh/Oakdale and Norfolk Catholic.

EPPJ opened the day with a 25-23 and 25-16 victory over BC/NG. The Wolfpack had 17 kills in the match, led by Brenna Martinsen with 6, Brooklyn Meis and Abriel VonBonn 3 apiece, Ellie Ruterbories 2, Keyera Eisenhauer, Emma Lea Ruterbories and Baylee Busteed 1 apiece.

Busteed had a team-high 14 set assists.

Eisenhauer and Meis each had four ace serves, Ellie Ruterbories 1. Eisenhauer was tops in digs with 9, Busteed had 8. Martinsen led in serve receive with 8.

In the championship match, EPPJ defeated Norfolk Catholic 19-25, 25-23 and 15-13.

Martinsen led all hitters with 11 kills, Ruterbories and Meis 4 apiece, Eisenhauer 3, Abriel VonBonn 2, Busteed and Jamie Dozler 1 apiece.

Busteed had all 18 of the team’s set assists.

Eisenhauer had 5 ace serves, Martinsen 1. Martinsen and Eisenhauer tied for the team high in digs with 20 apiece, Busteed had 17. Martinsen led in serve receive with 15.

*****

The Wolfpack “C” team defeated Niobrara-Verdigre 25-14 and 25-10 in volleyball action Friday night.

Ellie Ruterbories led hitters with 5 kills, Emma Lea Ruterbories had 4, Keyera Eisenhauer added 3 and Abriel VonBonn had 1.

Brooklyn Meis had a team-high five set assists, Sharon Bartak and VonBonn each had 1. Jamie Dozler led in ace serves with 6, Eisenhauer 4, VonBonn and Meis 1 apiece.

Eisenhauer was tops in digs with 12, Meis had 9. Dozler led in serve receive with 4.

*****

Playing Friday night, EPPJ’s JV netters fell to Niobrara-Verdigre 25-10, 17-25 and 12-15.

Brenna Martinsen led EPPJ with 6 kills, Ellie Ruterbories 4, Abby Hemenway 2, Brooklyn Meis 2, Emma Mlnarik and Baylee Busteed 1 apiece. Busteed led setters with nine set assists, Emma Mlnarik 2 and Martinsen 1.

Martinsen and Busteed each had 2 ace serves, Brooklyn Meis and Keyera Eisenhauer each had 1. Martinsen had a team-high 17 digs, Mlnarik 15, Busteed 12. Busteed led in serve receive with 7.