EPPJ football team focused on more victories

— There’s a quiet confidence building amongst the Wolfpack football team that the 2021 season could be one of the best in recent years.

Bigger, stronger and faster might be the best words to describe this year’s team under new head coach Greg Wemhoff. Having been a head coach years before, Wemhoff takes over the reins of the program from Coach Randy Eisenhauer.

This year’s Wolfpack team returns 11 letter winners from last year’s team which reached the state football playoffs for the second year in a row. With a season-ending loss to Bruning/Davenport/Shickley (BDS), EPPJ finished with a 3-6 record. Still a young team, Elgin Public-Pope John returns seven starters on both sides of the ball.

Sitting down with Coach Wemhoff last week, he believes this year’s team has the ability to improve on last year’s record. To catch the whole story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.