EPPJ falls to Boyd County Spartans

SPENCER — Elgin Public-Pope John saw their three match winning streak snapped Thursday night as Boyd County claimed a four-set victory, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29 and 25-20.

Playing on their home court, the Spartans played the big points better in the match, much to the chagrin of the Wolfpack faithful who attended the match.

In Set #1, the teams were tied at 18-all when the Spartans put together a five-point run to lead 23 to 29. The Wofpack cut the margin to 24 to 22. Then, Spartan Bently Adams blocked EPPJ’s Skyler Meis at the net to win the first set. To read the rest of the story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.