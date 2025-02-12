EPPJ falls in OT thriller

NIOBRARA — “Hold your heads high.”

That’s what Wolfpack Coach Matt Euse told his team in the aftermath of the boys NVC Championship game which the Wolfpack lost 69 to 63 in overtime.

In the first championship game of the newly-reconfigured Niobrara Valley Conference, the upstart Wolfpack gave second-seed O’Neill St. Mary’s all they could handle in a game where each team showed why they belonged there.

The Wolfpack came from nine down early in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Cardinal Gage Hedstrom & Co. seemingly had the game in control near the start of the fourth quarter. But, not so fast, the Wolfpack would come all the way back to take the lead.

