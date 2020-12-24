EPPJ ends Spartan’s upset bid

ELGIN — Boyd County and Elgin Public-Pope John took each other’s best shot and, in the end, the Wolfpack won 48 to 45 in boys basketball action Saturday night.

Time and again the Wolfpack would pull ahead only to see the Spartans fight back time and time again. But, behind 17 points from Paiton Hoefer and 16 from Colton Wright, the Wolfpack prevailed. It wasn’t easy.

The Wolfpack started the fourth quarter down by three, 32 to 29, thanks to a buzzer-beater trey from Derris Hansen. That’s when EPPJ put together a nine-to-zero run to lead 38 to 32. Hoefer had five points, Wright and Austin Good added two each.

The Spartans then got back-to-back treys from Zac Rihanek and Timothy Atkinson to tie the score at 38-all with 4:53 to go in the game. To catch all the game highlights read the full story in the Elgin Review.