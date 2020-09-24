EPPJ edges Renegades 24 to 22

ELGIN — The Wolfpack’s high-octane offense having been held to one touchdown over the first three quarters, came to life in the fourth quarter to lift Elgin Public-Pope John to a 24 to 22 victory over Chambers/Wheeler Central.

Sophomore quarterback Paiton Hoefer scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead the Wolfpack to a come-from-behind victory and improve their mark to 3-1 at the midway point of the season.

“We just kept fighting,” Hoefer said about the victory.

The outcome seemed in doubt late in the third quarter when Cole Duba scored a touchdown to give the Renegades a two-score lead with 1:21 to go in the third quarter.

The Renegades controlled the ball and the clock for much of the third quarter. After the Duba touchdown run, Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisen-hauer decided it was time to switch the Wolfpack attack to “smash mouth” football to get back into the game.

It was like turning on a light switch as EPPJ suddenly found the answer to CWC’s stingy defense. Dylon Lueking and the offensive line started to click and running backs Cale Kinney and Jack Wemhoff made blocks for Hoefer to pick up yardage on quarterback keepers.

It took just 1:38 to march from their own 25-yard line 55 yards to the endzone. A facemask penalty put the ball on the five-yard line where, on the next play, Hoefer pounded his way into the endzone. Kinney's second two-point conversion of the night cut the Renegades' lead to 22 to 16 with 11:43 left to play in the game.