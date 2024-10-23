EPPJ earns spot in Class D2 State Football Playoffs

The ‘Waiting’ was the hardest part.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s football team had to wait for nearly two days to learn whether or not they had qualified for the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

Having lost to Ainsworth 54 to 14 Thursday night, the 4-4 Wolfpack knew they were ‘on the bubble’ as to whether or not they would get into the playoffs. They had to watch the final night of the regular season to see how the games which affected their power rankings would play out.

Then came Saturday morning. The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced the pairings. First, they announced the Class D1 pairings then, about mid-morning, Class D2 came out and there it was, EPPJ had once again made the playoffs.

….See more at The Elgin Review