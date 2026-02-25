EPPJ duo cap careers competing against the best at Omaha

OMAHA — Wolfpack senior wrestlers’ Landyn Veik and Grady Drueke stay at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships was way too short.

The tournament began Thursday at CHI Health arena and, by Friday night, both Wolfpack wrestlers seasons were over.

Veik’s quest for a second state medal came up one match short while Drueke dropped his first two matches to see his season come to an end. For both, it wasn’t a lack of effort, but rather the quality of competition that comes to Omaha in February. There are no easy matches. It’s survive and advance in each match.

Veik began the tournament by pinning Stratton Sellin of Winside in 3:01. Veik led three to zero entering the second period before getting Sellin on his back for the pin.

Next up was a quarterfinal round match pitting Veik against Breckyn Collins of North Platte St. Pat’s.

Veik was first on the board, in the first period with a takedown. Collins then scored the next eight points to lead eight to three after one period.

Collins added eight points in the second period.

But, in the third period, Veik scored a near fall. Collins then got a reversal to finish with a major decision.

Veik came back strong Friday, wrestling in the consolation round #2. Matched up against Garden County’s Jase Roberson, Veik jumped out to a six to nothing lead in the second period. Roberson cut the margin to three points, six to three, entering the final period. Veik then gave Wolfpack fans something to roar about as midway through the period he recorded a near fall for four points. Roberson came back with a reversal but it was too little, too late as Veik advanced with a 10 to five victory.

Veik then, on Friday night in consolation round #3, paired up against Gavin Ironshell of Wilcox-Hildreth.

Scoreless after two periods, Veik took the lead with an excape early in period #3. Ironshell answered back less than 30 seconds later with a take down.

Veik managed another escape to cut the margin to one point but that was as close as he would get as Ironshell hung on for the victory.

Veik finished the season with a 32-9 record.

Drueke’s first match was Thursday afternoon against Pleasanton’s Sawyer Gillming.

It was a tightly-contested match as Gillming led one to zero early in the second period before registering a pin.

The loss sent Drueke to a Friday afternoon match in consolation round #1 against Micah Gerlach of Cambridge.

Gerlach jumped out to a 14 to 0 lead after two periods. That’s when Drueke made it interesting as early in the third period he recorded a takedown and near fall to trail 14 to 7. Gerlach then scored the final four points to seal the victory and advance.

The loss ended Drueke’s senior season, one which he compiled a 27-18 record.

Individual results:

150 pounds — Grady Drueke (EPPJ) was pinned in 2:40 by Sawyer Gillming (Pleasanton); Drueke lost 18 to 7 to Micah Gerlach (Cambridge)

165 — Landyn Veik (EPPJ) pinned Stratton Sellin (Winside) in 3:01; Veik lost the match 18 to 8 MD to Breckyn Collins (North Platte St. Pat’s); Veik defeated Jase Roberson (Garden County) 10 to 5; Veik lost 3 to 2 to Gavin Ironshell (Wilcox-Hildreth)