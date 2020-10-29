EPPJ Drops opening round gaem in D2 State Playoffs

BRUNING — Bruning-Davenport-Shickley dominated every facet of Thursday’s first round state playoff game, defeating the Wolfpack 50 to 0.

Playing like they were late for a very important date, the Eagles scored on their first two plays and never looked back as they remained unbeaten to advance in the state playoffs.

The Eagles capitalized on their size, speed and strength to limit the Wolfpack to just four first downs in the game and 118 total yards.

Dalton Kleinschmidt scored on touchdown runs of 32 and seven yards on their first two plays from scrimmage.

The Wolfpack then, in the middle stages of the first quarter, put together a short drive showing the promise the team has for next year as they lose just three seniors (Layne Bullock, Joey Getzfred and Jordan Lindgren).

Working the ball on the ground with Jack Wemhoff, quarterback Paiton Hoefer went to the air on third down to find sophomore Colton Wright for a first down near midfield. Another completion to Wright followed up by a hard-nosed run by Wemhoff gave EPPJ a second first down on the Eagles’ 33-yard line.

The Eagles’ defense stiffened and forced the Wolfpack to turn the ball over on downs on the 25-yard line. It would be the deepest excursion into BDS territory during the game.

Kleinschmidt added his third touchdown of the quarter and the Eagles scored a safety to close out the quarter.

Senior Eagles’ quarterback Dominic Phillipi, elusive as any quarterback the Wolfpack have seen this season, scored two touchdowns before halftime as BDS took a 42 to 0 lead. The Wolfpack’s best chance to score came at the end of the second quarter where they turned the ball over on downs inside the Eagles’ five-yard line.

Due to the 35-point rule, the clock ran during the second half. The only score came on a 10+ play drive where Eagles’ backup quarterback Seth Stengel scored on a one-yard keeper.

The loss ended the Wolfpack’s season at 3-6, yet there should be optimism about next season as this was a season where the team played mostly underclassmen who gained valuable experience against good competition.

“Size, speed and strength,” Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer said were the deciding factors in the loss. “All three of those. They are a number 1 team for a reason. I don’t think the weather or the field had anything to do with it. They were a much better team in all aspects of the game.”

Looking to next year, Eisenhauer said, “We will have to work hard during the offseason to have more success. Could be a great year for the kids. Just need to continue to work hard and improve.”

Wemhoff led ball carriers with 61 yards on 25 carries. The Wolfpack played the majority of the game without starting fullback Cale Kinney who was sidelined early with an injury and never returned.

Wright stood out as a receiving threat, catching four balls for 49 yards, Blake Henn had two catches for 13 yards.

Hoefer connected on six of 11 pass attempts for 64 yards and one interception.

On defense, EPPJ was led by Wemhoff with eight tackles, Wright had the team’s only quarterback sack.

Eagles 50, Wolfpack 0

BDS……………..26 16 8 0 — 50

EPPJ……………..0 0 0 0 — 0

BDS — Dalton Kleinschmidt 32 run (Dominic Phillipi run)

BDS — Kleinschmidt 7 run (Phillipi run)

BDS — Kleinschmidt 29 run (Phillipi run)

BDS — Safety, punter tackled in endzone

BDS — Phillipi 29 run (Phillipi pass to Easton Weber)

BDS — Weber 27 run (Phillipi pass to Tyler Grote)

BDS — Seth Stengel 1 run (Stengel run)

Team stats EPPJ

Rushing 34/54

Passing 6/11/1

Passing Yds 64

Total offense 118

Total plays 46

First downs 4

Fumbles lost 1

Penalties/Yds 4/20

Individual statistics

Rushing (att/yds) — Jack Wemhoff 25/61, Paiton Hoefer 5/6, Jordan Lindgren 2/-15, Myles Kittelson 2/2. Team totals: 34/54

Passing (att/comp/int — yds) — Paiton Hoefer 6/11/1 — 64.

Receiving (rec/yds) — Blake Henn 2/13, Colton Wright 4/49. Team totals: 6/62

Tackles (solo/asst) — Layne Bullock 1/1, Jack Wemhoff 3/5, Paiton Hoefer 2/2, Austin Good 1/4, Blake Henn 2/0, Nick Anderson 3/1, Colton Wright 1/2, Dylon Lueking 0/2, Thomas Warnke 1/1, Joey Getzfred 0/2, Linus Borer 0/1, David Durre 1/1. Team totals: 15/22

Tackles for loss — Colton Wright 1

Quarterbac sacks — Colton Wright 1

Fumble recoveries — Jordan Lindgren 1