EPPJ drops first game; rebounds with win over BC

SPENCER — Having suffered their first loss of the season days earlier, Elgin Public-Pope John returned to their winning ways Thursday night.

Holding Boyd County to just nine second half points, the Wolfpack girls crushed Boyd County 55 to 31 Thursday night.

Junior Mady Kurpgeweit led all scorers with 18 points as she was seven of 12 from the field. She also led the team in rebounds with 11.

Two other Wolfpack players scored in double figures, Kayton Zwingman had 11 and her sister Gentry Zwingman added 10. Junior Braelyn Martinsen led EPPJ in assists (six) and steals (six). The victory boosted the Wolfpack’s record to 6-1

First loss

The Elkhorn Valley Lady Falcons look every bit as good as last year’s team which finished as state runner-up in Class D1.

On Tuesday night, December 16, they and the Wolfpack matched up as a pair of unbeaten teams looking to see who’s better. On this night, Elkhorn Valley had all the answers. They jumped out to a 20 to three lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.

EPPJ trailed 26 to 14 to start the third quarter. Over the final two quarters, the Lady Falcons made it look easy, outscoring EPPJ 38 to 20 to seal the victory.

For EPPJ, junior Mady Kurpgeweit was the lone offensive bright spot as she finished with 13 points. Teammate Braelyn Martinsen had seven points. EPPJ was just 13 of 35 from the field (three of nine from 3-point range).

EPPJ 55, Boyd County 31

Wolfpack…………16 9 20 10 — 55

Lady Spartans….12 10 7 2 — 31

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 5-12 1-1 11, Gentry Zwingman 4-9 2-2 10, Elizabeth Moser 2-9 0-2 5, Kinley Drueke 1-7 0-0 2, Braelyn Martinsen 3-17 0-0 7, Lillian Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Kinley Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Niewohner 0-0 0-0 0, Jael Lammers. 1-2 0-0 2, Mady Kurpgeweit 7-12 3-5 18, Gemma Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Team totals: 23-69 6-10 55. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-26 (Martinsen 1, E. Moser 1, Kurpgeweit 1). Boyd County team totals: 14-50 0-2 31. Three-point shots — Boyd County 3-15.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 46 (Mady Kurpgeweit 11, E. Moser 8), Boyd County 31. Assists — Wolfpack 13 (Martinsen 6), Boyd County 7. Steals — Wolfpack 24 (Martinsen 6), Boyd County 6. Turnovers — Wolfpack 18, Boyd County 32.

Elkhorn Valley 64, EPPJ 34

Wolfpack……… 3 11 11 9 — 34

Lady Falcons…16 10 16 22 — 64

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 3-5 0-0 6, Gentry Zwingman 0-6 0-0 0, Elizabeth Moser 0-2 0-0 0, Kinley Drueke 2-5 0-0 5, Braelyn Martinsen 2-4 1-2 7, Lillian Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Kinley Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Niewohner 0-0 0-0 0, Jael Lammers 1-1 1-1 3, Mady Kurpgeweit 5-9 3-9 13. Team totals: 13-35 5-12 34. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-9 (Martinsen 2, Drueke 1). Lady Falcons team totals: 25-57 8-11 64. Three-point shots — Lady Falcons 6-21.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 23 (Martinsen 8, Kurpgeweit 8), Lady Falcons 26. Assists — Wolfpack 6 (Martinsen 3), Lady Falcons 10. Steals — Wolfpack 9 (Kurpgeweit 3), Lady Falcons 24. Turnovers — Wolfpack 28, Lady Falcons 19.