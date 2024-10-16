EPPJ dominates in a triangular sweep

ELGIN — On a night designated as a ‘pink-out’, perhaps it would have been better for Wolfpack fans to have brought brooms. Elgin Public-Pope John swept Wausa and Chambers/Wheeler Central.

The Wausa Lady Vikings fell to the Wolfpack by the scores of 25-17 and 25-22.

In Set #1, EPPJ led 18 to 16 then went on a seven to one run to close out the set. Mady Kurpgeweit teamed up with Chloe Henn for a stuff block on set point.

Then in Set #2, EPPJ capitalized on kills from Sara Bode and Natalie Burenheide late in the set to win 25 to 22.

Chloe Henn led the way with 10 kills on 18 swings, Sara Bode had seven kills on 14 swings. Elizabeth Moser had 11 set assists and junior Camry Kittelson made her mark in the match with eight. Kittelson is back on the court, showing few signs of the injury that kept her on the sidelines for several matches.

