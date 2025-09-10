EPPJ dominated net in win over Burwell

ELGIN — The Wolfpack dropped the first set, then turned things around to win the next three sets to defeat Burwell Tuesday night (September 2).

After splitting the first two sets, EPPJ pulled away to win 25-23, 16-25, 25-15 and 25-11.

“Everyone contributed tonight,” Wolfpack Coach Jordynn Luettel said about the match. “It was a solid team win.”

Burwell hitter Regan Smith, one of just two seniors on the Longhorns’ team, had success early at the net as Burwell stayed close.

But close wasn’t good enough this time as Kayton Zwingman closed out the first set with a kill.

Much to the surprise of the Wolfpack fans in the stands, set #2 was another story. Tied at 14-all, Burwell outscored EPPJ 11 to two to win the second set 25-16. Then, Coach Luettel made some adjustments which seemed to get Smith rattled and the Longhorns weren’t the same team over the final two sets.

Set #3 saw the Wolfpack take control with strong net play from Mady Kurpgeweit, Jael Lammers and K. Zwingman. Add a couple of ace serves from Braelyn Martinsen and suddenly the Wolfpack were up 13 to seven. The teams then traded points the rest of the set as Lammers continued to hurt the Longhorns with kills. Camry Kittelson closed out the third set with a kill to win 25-11.

Momentum was clearly on the side of the Wolfpack in the fourth and final set. Wolfpack hitters dominated the net as the lead grew to 19 to eight. From there, EPPJ outscored Burwell six to three. K. Zwingman’s deft placement of the ball befuddled Burwell’s blockers and Kittelson added another ace serve to close out the match.

“Kayton had a great game tonight,” Luettel said. “Braelyn played very smart. She was definitely one of our go-tos. And then our defense was just all over the place. Gentry and Brooke made some hustle plays that I wouldn’t say a lot of other teams would make”.

Zwingman led EPPJ with 14 kills, Martinsen added 13, Lammers had eight and Kittelson contributed six.

