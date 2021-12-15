EPPJ dominate fourth quarter to win over N-O

NELIGH — Tied with three minutes left in the game, Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Neligh-Oakdale 14 to two to close out the game and claim a 53 to 41 victory last week.

The Warriors led much of the fourth quarter before Colton Wright knotted the score at 39-all with 3:00 left on the clock.

Playing without starters Carson Jones and Bryson Gadeken (both fouling out earlier in the quarter), Neligh-Oakdale only managed two points the rest of the way as Chase Furstenau scored a two-pointer with 1:07 left in the game.

Aside from Paiton Hoefer converting a steal by Jack Wemhoff into two points, all of the Wolfpack’s remaining points in the game came on free throws. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.