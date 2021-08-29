EPPJ determined to build on last year’s success

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ELGIN — A first-year coach with a history of success as a Wolfpack player, Elizabeth Selting and Elgin Public-Pope John are ready to ‘lay it on the line’ as the 2021 season starts tomorrow.

The Wolfpack will open the season Thursday, August 26, at home against perennial powerhouse Lutheran High Northeast. Coming off a 19-10 record last season, the Wolfpack return a number of experienced players from the squad who came within one match of the Class D-1 State Tournament.

“There are a lot of girls with a ton of talent on this team and we are excited to piece everything together to be the most successful we can be,” Selting said last week. “We are excited and curious to see what is to come.” To read the full story, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.