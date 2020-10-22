EPPJ defeats Niobrara-Verdigree

The Cougars had no chance. On Friday night, the Wolfpack played their final home match of the season and made it one to remember as they easily defeated Niobrara-Verdigre 25-17, 25-14 and 25-14.

The Cougars had no answer for the Wolfpack’s front row hitters as the first two sets didn’t take long to finish. For more about the games’ action, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.