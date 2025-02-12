EPPJ crushed NC at NVC semis

O’NEILL — Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer could be a considered a ‘master chef’ on the basketball court.

Once again he mixed up a recipe of a quick start and shut down defense, and served it to North Central Tuesday night to win 60 to 37 in the semi-final round of the girls Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

Four Wolfpack players scored in double figures as they outscored their opponent in all four quarters to earn the victory and advance to the championship game. Senior Kate Furstenau made three treys and finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. Teammate Braelyn Martinsen scored 14, Mady Kurpgeweit had 12 and Kayton Zwingman added 11.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.