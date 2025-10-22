EPPJ cross country runners end season at Ainsworth

AINSWORTH — Their goal all season was to qualify was to take a trip to Kearney in late October to compete in the Class D State Cross Country Meet.

Not every dream comes true as the Wolfpack learned Thursday afternoon at the Class D3 qualifying meet held at the Ainsworth Golf Course.

In the boys competition, senior Will Nelson won the 5,000 K race with a time of 17:22.90, just under nine seconds faster than runner-up senior Connor Sutton of Sandhills/Thedford at 17:31.40.

The Wolfpack’s lone participant in the boys race was sophomore Matthew Kerkman. He posted a time of 19:27.00 to finish 25th.

The top 15 individuals automatically qualify for the state meet.

In the girls division, Delani Runnels, a junior from Niobrara/Verdigre won the race in dominating fashion. She posted a time of 19:46.50 which was 19 seconds faster than runner-up freshman Reagan Moody of Ainsworth.

The Wolfpack’s best effort was turned in by junior Samantha Stuhr. She set a new Wolfpack record time of 22:50.50 to finish 19th to cap a great season.

Senior Jovie Borer wrapped up her career, the first Wolfpack athlete to compete all four years on varsity. She posted a time of 25:03.80 to finish 27th.

Coach’s comments

Wolfpack Tiffany Moser had this to say about the Wolfpack’s efforts this season:

“Oh man, despite not making it to state those kids ran their hearts out! Sam managed to get another school record with her time. She even told me after the race if she would’ve done that time last year she would’ve gotten to state then. That’s just one of the things that makes this sport so tough. We were just at this course a week prior and they each managed to run faster anywhere around 45 seconds to a minute and a half. I know they’ll still get back out there and continue to be hungry for those goals they have. They should be so proud of themselves because I know I sure am. On the drive home we ended up seeing the most beautiful rainbow I’d ever seen, and I think it was a cap to the season on how beautiful it truly was. I don’t think it’s hit me yet that the season is over because I have a feeling when it hits I’ll be crying. This group is so special.”