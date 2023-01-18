EPPJ clears bench in 59-29 win over Stuart

Skyler Meis (10) had seven straight points in the first quarter as the Wolfpack pulled away from Stuart. She and her teammates went on to defeat the Broncos 59 to 29.

ELGIN — It was a mismatch from the start.

Stuart suited up just five girls Friday night and Elgin Public-Pope John slowly, methodically wore them down en route to a 59 to 29 victory.

The Wolfpack scored in double-figures in all four quarters to claim the victory, their second in a row since the loss to Alma earlier in the month.

“I wanted us to play more relaxed tonight. I think (the last few games) we’ve played so tense,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the victory. “I thought I saw that in spurts tonight (more relaxed). We just went out there and played basketball.”

