EPPJ clears bench in 59-29 win over Stuart

ELGIN — It was a mismatch from the start.

Stuart suited up just five girls Friday night and Elgin Public-Pope John slowly, methodically wore them down en route to a 59 to 29 victory.

The Wolfpack scored in double-figures in all four quarters to claim the victory, their second in a row since the loss to Alma earlier in the month.

“I wanted us to play more relaxed tonight. I think (the last few games) we’ve played so tense,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said about the victory. “I thought I saw that in spurts tonight (more relaxed). We just went out there and played basketball.”

