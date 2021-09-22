EPPJ claims 36 to 26 win over CWC

CHAMBERS — If Friday night was a test, then Elgin Public-Pope John aced it.

Playing rival Chambers/Wheeler Central, the Wolfpack built a 10-point lead in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Renegades 36 to 26.

Jack Wemhoff scored three touchdowns, Paiton Hoefer and Colton Wright each added one as EPPJ raised their record to 3-1 and dropped CWC’s record to 1-3.

“We knew it was gonna be kind of a wild game,” Coach Greg Wemhoff said after the game. “I thought our defense did their job.”

As much as the offensive fireworks lit up the scoreboard, the Wolfpack defense deserved equal billing. They shined up front and in the secondary. Seven times they tackled Renegade ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage, led by Sam Hemenway with four. Three times they picked off CWC passes, one each by Dylon Lueking, Cale Kinney and Hoefer. For the full story turn to the Elgin Review.