EPPJ claim three medals at Wolfpack Invite on Saturday

ELGIN — Wolfpack wrestlers brought home three medals Saturday in their only home meet of the season.

St. Boniface Auditorium was full of wrestling fans and there was plenty to see.

On “Senior Day”, senior Carter Beckman gave the Wolfpack their only gold medal by winning the 126-pound weight class. He recorded three pins in three matches, the last coming against Summerland’s Ethan Kester in the finals at 5:29.

Junior Sam Hemenway returned to action after sustaining an injury in the season opener. He boosted his season record to 6-1 by finishing second in the 195-pound class. In the finals, GACC’s James Rolf won a decision over Hemenway by the score of seven to zero.

The Wolfpack’s third medal came from 120-pound Kaeden Schwarting. After dropping his first match, Schwarting won the next four matches all by pin to place second. To read the full results turn to this week’s Elgin Review.