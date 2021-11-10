EPPJ claim four spots on All-NVC first team

The Wolfpack varsity volleyball team placed four players on the Niobrara Valley Conference First Team.

Coaches met Monday night to select first and second teams as well as honorable mention players based on their performance throughout the season.

Elgin Public-Pope John, having won the conference tournament last month, led the way.

Wolfpack players earning first team honors were:

• Senior Lexi Bode

• Juniors Skyler Meis and Taylynne Charf

• Sophomore Ashlynne Charf.