EPPJ boys ready for season opener

ELGIN — Coach Matt Euse begins his third season as head coach of the Wolfpack with a mix of experience and youth which he hopes to shape into a winning team.

Having missed out on opportunities to advance in the postseason the last two years, this year’s version of the Wolfpack could be his best team yet.

“We lost a lot of experienced players due to graduation. They will be greatly missed,” Euse said last week. “As far as this year’s team, we don’t have as much depth as we have had in the past couple of years. We still have a lot of returners that have quite a bit of experience and a few younger guys that are going to step up and help us out.”

While depth may be a concern, the team returns an abundance of experience who know how to play and to win.

“I feel really good about the leadership we have,” Euse said. “Taylor Beckman, Kellan Hoefer, Dylan Kolm, Karson Kallhoff and Jarek Erickson (all returning letter winners) have all played a lot of basketball. They are extremely unselfish, hardworking and very coachable … These guys (along with others) have shown a great deal of leadership so far and I expect that to continue as games start up.”

Add to the mix Michael Selting (sophomore) and Max Henn (freshman). He said Selting “is going to help us out in a lot of different ways. Very smart player and he has grown over the last year. Henn will be a big piece for us. Not many freshman are his size and he continues to work hard every day.”