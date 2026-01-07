EPPJ boys, girls defeat North Central

BASSETT — The Wolfpack boys basketball team rolled to their 11th victory Saturday afternoon, defeating North Central 50 to 24.

EPPJ never trailed in the game. They held the Knights scoreless in the first quarter and led 25 to 7 at halftime.

Over the final two quarters, EPPJ outscored their opponent 25 to 17.

Karson Kallhoff led the Wolfpack with 16 points followed by Max Henn with 14 and Jarek Erickson added 10.

A key statistic in the game was rebounds as EPPJ pulled down 42 compared to 19 for the Knights. Henn had 16 rebounds in the game.

BASSETT — Elgin Public-Pope John delivered the ‘D’ Saturday afternoon as they defeated North Central 64 to 30.

A constant all season, the Wolfpack’s prowess on defense was on full display. They held the Knights scoreless in the first quarter, and single-

digit scoring in two of the final three quarters to easily win the game. EPPJ forced the Knights into 30 turnovers in the lop-sided game of

which the outcome was decided by halftime.

