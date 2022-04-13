EPPJ battles tough competition at BC

BATTLE CREEK — Points proved hard to come by for the Wolfpack track teams competing at the Battle Creek Invite.

In one of the most highly-competitive meets of the 2022 season, the Wolfpack did battle against much bigger schools and the final results showed it. Battle Creek won the boys championships with 171 points. Other scores were Norfolk Catholic 97.75, Stanton 76, O’Neill 48.5, Plainview 47, Elkhorn Valley 40.75, Osmond 26, Winside 8, EPPJ 7, Battle Creek JV 3 and Madison 2.

In the girls team race, Battle Creek bested the field with 190 points followed by Stanton 64, Norfolk Catholic 63, Plainview 54, Elkhorn Valley 51, O’Neill 48, Osmond 24, Lutheran High Northeast 15, Randolph 9, Madison 4, EPPJ 3 and Winside 2.

Among the notable efforts by EPPJ tracksters were Nick Anderson finishing sixth in the 800 meter run; and both the 400 and 3200 meter relay teams placed fifth. For the girls, Kaitey Schumacher finished eighth in the 800 meter run and the 3200 meter relay team took sixth as well, Skyler Meis was fifth in the triple jump. For individual results turn to this weeks Elgin Review.