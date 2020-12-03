Enjoy a healthy holiday season this year

Thanksgiving has past and Christmas is almost here (all together now: how is this possible?!), which means the holiday season is now upon us. This time of year can prove to be difficult for some, especially with the plethora of treats and desserts that seem to greet us at every turn. In fact, it’s estimated that most people will gain 10-15 lbs during the holiday season alone.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Not this year. Instead, you can make the choice to have a healthy holiday season, not necessarily void of all treats, but void of the excess and guilt/shame cycle. Read all of Olivia’s healthy holiday tips featured in this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.