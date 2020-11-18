End of the season Wolfpack Voley ball awards

On Friday, Wolfpack Volleyball Coach Tina Thiele-Blecher and assistants Kim Zwingman and Sandi Henn handed out end of the season awards to the team.

Thiele-Blec-her told the team they had a great season (19-10). Of their 10 losses, many came to teams which qualified for the state tournament. The JV team finished with a 12-8 record and the C-Team was 7-3.

Players receiving letters and participants awards were:

Student Managers — Juliana McNally, Kyndal Busteed, Kayton Zwingman, Camry Kittelson, Sara Bode, Kate Furstenau, Chloe Henn, Callie Heithoff and Natalie Burenheide (certificates).

Freshmen — Abriel VonBonn, Ellie Ruterbories, Keyera Eisenhauer, Brooklyn Meis (participant); Brenna Martinsen and Baylee Busteed (varsity participant); and Ashlynne Charf (varsity letter winner)

Sophomores — Emma Lea Ruterbories, Sharon Bartak and Jamie Dozler (participant); Skyler Meis and Taylynne Charf (varsity letter winners)

Juniors — Emma Mlnarik and Abby Hemenway (participant); Lexi Bode and Kaylee Ramold (varsity letter winners)

Seniors — Marissa Preister, Theanna Dunn, Ashtyn Meis, Harlie Bode, Kirsten Krebs, Ally Selting, Alyssa Burenheide, Skylar Reestman and Natalie Bauer (varsity letter winners)

Players recognized for working out three or more days per week in the weight room were Alyssa Burenheide, Kirsten Krebs, Ashtyn Meis, Skylar Reestman, Ally Selting, Abby Hemenway, Sharon Bartak, Skylar Meis, Baylee Busteed, Brenna Martinsen, Brooklyn Meis and Abriel VonBonn. To read about other awards announced turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.