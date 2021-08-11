Ellen M. Stuhr, 82 of Albion, NE passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, NE with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, NE. Visitation was held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5:00 p.m. wake service

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Ellen Marie Petsche Stuhr, daughter of Leander and Rosella (Werner) Petsche, was born April 18, 1939, in Petersburg, at home during a storm. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, attended grade school at St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville. She attended High School at St. Johns’s Catholic School in Petersburg, graduating in 1957. Following graduation, she worked for the Warren Hutchinson family, in Albion, as a nanny and then moved to Columbus and worked for a dentist.

On September 22, 1957, Ellen got engaged to Lawrence Joseph Stuhr and married a year later, September 22, 1958 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. They made their home in the Petersburg and Albion area, where they were blessed with five children: Deb, Doug, Sheila, Shelly and Randy. Ellen was a homemaker, raising their children and helping out around the farm. Lawrence would tell her how much he appreciated her and having her work with him that she knew this was where she wanted to be.

Ellen was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she was involved in the Alter Society, taught CCD, Marriage & Engaged Encounter, TECH, JC Camp, and Cursillo. She enjoyed baking, gardening, embroidering, and quilting; making sure each grandchild and great grandchild had their own. The true joy in her life was spending time with family along with the sunshine of her life, her husband of nearly 63 years, who she considered her best friend.

Ellen is survived her husband Lawrence of Albion; four children: Deb Stuhr (Ruth), Doug Stuhr (Trina) of Albion; Sheila (John) Ridgeway of Norfolk, NE; Shelly (Gregg) Ridgeway of Columbus, NE; grandchildren: Ben (Brooke) Stuhr of Albion; Nichola (Tommy) Heesacker of Tempe, AZ; Dana (Justin) Turkel of Bennington, NE; Sadie (Torey) Warren of Omaha, NE; Zach (Morgan) Ridgeway of Columbus; Nick (Emily) Ridgeway of Kearney, NE; Parker (Sydney) Ridgeway of Columbus; great-grandchildren Bentley, Tucker, Kyler, Allie, Nash, Wylder, Max, Margo, Hollynn, Emmitt, Annora, and Cecilia; siblings: Susie Borer; Mary (Joe) Henn; Joe (Ev) Petsche; Chuck (Pat) Petsche; Lori (Bob) Henn; Sharon (Bill) Ketteler; sisters-in-law: Luana Petsche and Shirley Petsche; brother-in-law: Butch Kerkman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leander and Rosella; son Randy; siblings: Leah Petsche, Joan Knust, Ruth Kerkman, Dave Petsche, Don Petsche; brothers-in-law: Mark Knust and Jerry Borer.