Elkhorn Valley tops EPPJ boys 46 to 40

TILDEN — A slow start in the second half cost Elgin Public-Pope John as Elkhorn Valley posted a 46 to 40 victory last week in boys basketball action.

The Falcons limited the Wolfpack to just two points in the third quarter as they built a five-point lead.

EPPJ turned things around early in the fourth quarter. Gage Thiessen opened the quarter with a trey, then Blake Henn added two free throws to knot the score at 32-all.

Moments later, the Falcons took the lead for good on a trey by freshman Logan Black with 3:41 left in the game.

From that point on, the Falcons outscored the Wolfpack nine to five.

Karson Kallhoff, a sophomore, led the Wolfpack with four treys to finish with a game-high 18 points, Henn was the only other player to score in double figures with 11. Thiessen and Henn tied for the team-high with 5 rebounds apiece.

Senior Dylon Lueking had a team-high four assists.

Elkhorn Valley was led by Kellyn Ollendick with 15 points, Dawson Hansen had 14.

The loss dropped EPPJ’s record to 4-2.