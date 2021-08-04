Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, 89 of Albion, NE passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at her home in Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. An obituary will be in next week’s paper.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.